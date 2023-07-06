A Robinson, Illinois, man was charged with murder Thursday in connection with the June 27 discovery of a body in rural Crawford County, Illinois.
In custody is Lance T. Newcomb, 24.
Dead is 55-year-old Ryan L. Waggoner of Lerna, Illinois.
On June 8, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department asked Illinois State Police to investigate Waggoner's disappearance.
On June 27, the investigation led to a rural address in Crawford County where human remains were located. Three people, Newcomb among them, were arrested on charges of concealment of a homicidal death.
On Thursday, the remains were identified as those of Waggoner, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. The Cumberland County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Newcomb with one count of first-degree murder.
Newcomb is currently in Crawford County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.