Roberts named dean of ISU's College of Arts & Sciences

Melinda R. Roberts, interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Southern Indiana, has been selected dean of Indiana State University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Roberts starts at ISU on July 18.
She has been at the University of Southern Indiana since 2009, serving in positions including associate dean, professor of criminal justice, and director of gender studies.
“I’m thrilled that Dr. Roberts is coming to ISU,” said Christopher Olsen, ISU provost and vice president for academic affairs. “She is an accomplished scholar with a history of creative, interdisciplinary teaching and community engagement, a record that underscores her readiness to engage with the mission and values of ISU.”
Roberts received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Maryville College in Tennessee. She earned her master’s degree and doctorate in criminal justice from Washington State University.
