Robert Lowe named to ISU's board of trustees

Robert “Rob” Lowe of Carmel has been appointed to the Indiana State University's board of trustees, according to an announcement from Gov. Eric Holcomb, who made the appointment.
Lowe will serve on the board until June 30, 2024.
Lowe earned a bachelor's degree in business management and a master's degree in human resource development from Indiana State. He is the vice president of people and culture at Republic Airways. He also serves on the board of the Indiana State University Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.