Outgoing Vigo County School Corp. superintendent Rob Haworth has been named the new head of United Way of Allen County, the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is reporting.
Haworth, 57, will take over as president and CEO on Jan. 3. On Monday, he announced he was retiring from the Vigo County School Corp., and public education, effective Jan. 2.
John Court, Allen County United Way board chairman, said the board was impressed with the breadth of Haworth’s experience, the Journal Gazette reported.
Besides Vigo County, Haworth has been superintendent of schools in Elkhart, Valparaiso and Warsaw. Haworth joined Vigo County Schools in July 2018.
On Thursday night, Haworth said the new position in Allen County had not been finalized when he announced his retirement from VCSC Monday.
“I’m anxious to get up there and start working very hard for that community,” he said in a phone interview.
He’s worked in school central office administration since 2000. “That’s a long career,” he said.
In making the change, “I’m looking to not just impact education but other things that impair people’s ability to have educational access, and this job does it,” Haworth said.
The United Way in Allen County just went through a strategic planning process in which they developed four key priorities: educational access and how to increase it; addressing food insecurity through greater food access; housing stability and mental health access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.