The Indiana Department of Transportation announced chip and seal work is to begin on Indiana 163 from U.S. 41 to the Wabash River bridge next week.
The road is scheduled to close about 9 a.m. on June 17 and reopen by 2 p.m. that day. On June 21, the roadway will close again at 9 a.m. and reopen by 2 p.m. that day to apply a fog seal surface coat.
Access will be maintained through the construction area for emergency vehicles only. The official detour follows U.S. 41 to U.S. 36 to Indiana 63 and back.
