The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a chip-and-seal project is scheduled to begin Saturday (Aug. 22) on Indiana 42 from Indiana 46 to just east of Chamberlain Road, weather permitting.
Work is scheduled to begin and the roadway closed about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and reopen by 5 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 23).
Access to the airport will be available on Chamberlain Road.
Once the chip-and-seal has cured, crews will sweep the highway clear of loose stone, apply a fog seal surface coat and paint pavement markings.
