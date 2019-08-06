Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a grant, closed a road and filled a position on a regional sewer district.
Commissioners approved the closing of Jones Road, behind Crossroads Dragway at the Vigo County Fairgrounds, for safety during the 2019 Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, to be conducted Aug. 23, 24. The road is closed annually during the event.
In an annual grant, commissioners approved a $256,676 grant from the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration for funding adult protection services positions in the county. “It is a state form contract that we have done for years,” County Attorney Michael Wright told the board.
The board also appointed Denise Wilkinson of the Sisters of Providence to replace Mary Lou Dolan, also a member of the Sisters of Providence, who resigned as a member of the Thralls Regional Sewer District. Wilkinson will serve out the term of Dolan on the regional sewer district board which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
