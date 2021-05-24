The Wabash Valley Road Runners is raising funds to put another water fountain along the Heritage Trail.
The "Running for Water 4 Miler" is the first in a series of "pop-up" runs/walks to help raise $3,500 for the water fountain. The race will take place June 5 at Deming Park.
The run/walk starts at 8 a.m. and age group awards will be provided. Individuals can register on the Wabash Valley Road Runners’ website. The price is $20 for the race. All participants will also receive a custom T-shirt. Registration ends May 31.
For more information, go to http://www.wvrr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.