Road Runners to host Indiana Fall Classic race

Wabash Valley Road Runners will host its annual Indiana Fall Classic race on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Hawthorn Park.
The race, presented by B&B Foods, includes a 10K and 1-mile race options. The 1-mile run starts at 9:50 a.m. The 10K will start at approximately 10:10 a.m. once all the mile competitors are finished.
The main race covers 6.2 miles through the trails and roads of Hawthorn Park. Early packet pickup will be offered Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Pacesetter Sports. Race-day packet pick up will start at 8:30 a.m. at the park.
Individuals must pre-register on the Wabash Valley Road Runners’ website, wvrr.org.
The price range is $15 for the one mile and $20 for the 10K. All participants will receive a Fall Classic long-sleeved T-shirt. Online registration ends 11:59 p.m. Nov. 7. Online registration will continue until Nov. 10 at midnight, but no shirt will be provided.
Awards will be given; including overall awards, age group awards, and walker awards.
Sponsors are B&B Foods, Athletico, Riddell National Bank, Morris Trucking, Pacesetter Sports, Chick-fil-A of Terre Haute, Gibson Realty – Scott Rhodes, DLC Media, Rite Way Auto, Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, ISU Credit Union, HMSB Insurance, Vigo County Parks & Recreation, Patoka Lake Marina & Lodge, Graphic FX and Timing MD.
