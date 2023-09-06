Wabash Valley Road Runners will host its run/walk in honor of 9/11 on Monday.
Walkers/runners should gather at Terre Haute Fire Department Station 8 on Fruitridge Avenue and the event will begin at at 8:15 a.m. A second event will take place in the evening.
Runners/walkers will leave from Fire Station 8 and head south down Fruitridge Avenue to Ohio Boulevard, and turn west on Ohio to the 9/11 memorial at 19th and Ohio streets.
A silent prayer will be observed at 8:46 a.m., the time when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
Runners/walkers will then travel east on Ohio and back down Fruitrdige to Station 8.
A few flags will be available to carry along the route. This same route will be repeated at 5:30 p.m. to allow those who can't attend the morning walk to participate.
