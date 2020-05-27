Wabash Valley Road Runners will host its annual The Mile race on Saturday, July 4, but with modifications due to COVID-19.
The race starts a mile north of the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium on Brown Boulevard and finishes by the stadium grounds. The event is in its 40th year.
The Mile was named the 2020 state championship race by the Road Runners Club of America.
This year, The Mile will not include age group heats or awards. However, Timing MD will create a custom souvenir race bib for the winners of overall first place and age group first-place winners.
Proceeds fund the Wabash Valley Road Runners Kids Running Program, a free virtual summer running program for more than 200 Wabash Valley children.
Entry is $15 and includes a t-shirt. There will be no race-day registration option. Mail-in entries must be postmarked by June 22. Packets and shirts can be picked up at Pacesetter Sports by July 3. There are no cancellations.
The Mile is sponsored by Pacesetter Sports, Athletico, Morris Trucking, Graphic FX, Abel, Sheehan and Reed, B&T Drainage, B&B Foods, Mullican Law Firm, Overpeck Gas Company, Sherwin Williams, State Farm Insurance – Toni Garzolini, Pepsi, Thompson’s Honda, Timing MD, ONI Risk Partners, A1 Sanitation, Scott Rhodes – Gibson Realty, Indiana Army National Guard, Terre Haute Parks & Recreation, and Terre Haute Fire Department.
For more information and to register, go to http://wvrr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.