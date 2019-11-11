Road Runners' Fall Classic race is Saturday

Wabash Valley Road Runners will host its annual Indiana Fall Classic race on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Hawthorn Park.
The event includes a 10K and 1-mile race options. The 1-mile run starts at 9:50 a.m. The 10K will start at approximately 10:10 a.m. once all the mile competitors are finished.
This is the 30th year for the Indiana Fall Classic and the fifth year in a row as Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) State 10K Championship Race. The main race covers 6.2 miles through the trails and roads of Hawthorn Park, a beautiful setting for a fall run.
Awards will be given to the top finishers in each age category, as well as the overall winners. Post-race chili (including a vegetarian option) will be available to runners and walkers.
Individuals can pre-register on the Wabash Valley Road Runners’ website (wvrr.org). The prices range is $11 - $15 for the one-mile, and $16 - $20 for the 10K. All participants will receive a Fall Classic long-sleeved t-shirt. Pre-registration is only available until Nov. 10.
The Indiana Fall Classic is sponsored by: Athletico, B&B Foods, B&T Drainage, 478-JUNK, Morris Trucking, Pacesetter Sports, Graphic FX, Patoka Lake Marina & Lodging, Timing MD, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, and Vigo County Parks & Recreation.
For more information, go to http://www.wvrr.org/indiana-fall-classic/
