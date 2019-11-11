Road Runners' Fall Classic race is Saturday

Submitted photoBrisk run: Runners finish last year's Wabash Valley Road Runners Indiana Fall Classic. This year's race is scheduled for Saturday morning at Hawthorn Park.

Wabash Valley Road Runners will host its annual Indiana Fall Classic race on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Hawthorn Park.

 The event includes a 10K and 1-mile race options. The 1-mile run starts at 9:50 a.m. The 10K will start at approximately 10:10 a.m. once all the mile competitors are finished.

This is the 30th year for the Indiana Fall Classic and the fifth year in a row as Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) State 10K Championship Race. The main race covers 6.2 miles through the trails and roads of Hawthorn Park, a beautiful setting for a fall run.

Awards will be given to the top finishers in each age category, as well as the overall winners. Post-race chili (including a vegetarian option) will be available to runners and walkers.

Individuals can pre-register on the Wabash Valley Road Runners’ website (wvrr.org). The prices range is $11 - $15 for the one-mile, and $16 - $20 for the 10K. All participants will receive a Fall Classic long-sleeved t-shirt. Pre-registration is only available until Nov. 10.

The Indiana Fall Classic is sponsored by: Athletico, B&B Foods, B&T Drainage, 478-JUNK, Morris Trucking, Pacesetter Sports, Graphic FX, Patoka Lake Marina & Lodging, Timing MD, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, and Vigo County Parks & Recreation.

For more information, go to http://www.wvrr.org/indiana-fall-classic/

