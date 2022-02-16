Vigo County has some road projects set for 2022 using matching money from the state’s Community Crossings transportation grant.
The county received one bid from Milestone Contractors (formerly Wabash Valley Asphalt) for $354,814, which will be paid by the state grant. The county will match that amount to have more than $709,600 for road work, said Larry Robbins, Vigo County engineer/highway director.
County road asphalt projects under the grant include:
• Rosehill Avenue from Erickson Street to Rosedale Road.
• Dugger Avenue from U.S. 150 to North Reiter Place.
• North Reiter Place from Dugger Avenue to Wright Avenue.
• Wright Avenue from North Reiter Place to North Hollingsworth Place.
