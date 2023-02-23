The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 48 near Jasonville.
On or around March 9, crews will close Indiana 48 near Jasonville for two small structure replacements. Both will occur within 2 miles of Indiana 59. Work is expected to last until June, depending on weather.
The detour during the closure is Indiana 59 to Indiana 54 to Indiana 67 to Indiana 157.
Local traffic will have access to the point of closure.
