Road closure planned for Indiana 58 bridge work

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for Indiana 58 near Carlisle in Sullivan County.
Beginning on or around Tuesday, Indiana 58 will close for bridge repairs. This closure will take place between U.S. 41 and Sullivan County road 100 West. During the closure, crews will be applying a polymeric overlay on the Indiana 58 bridge. Other maintenance will also be performed.
The closure is expected to last through the month of July, depending on weather conditions. The officially detour for motorists is U.S. 41 to Indiana 154 to Indiana 63 to Indiana 58.
Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
