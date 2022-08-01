Road closure planned for Indiana 48 in Jasonville

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on Indiana 48 in Jasonville.
Beginning on or around Aug. 8, Indiana 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work.
During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected to be completed within the week, depending on the weather.
The official detour for motorists is Indiana 59 to Indiana 246 to Indiana 159.
Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.