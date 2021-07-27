RJL Solutions, an Indiana government affairs and communications firm, has launched RJLU, an evolution of RJL’s original internship program.
RJLU is designed to create robust, real-world experiences for students. Internship sections include Government Relations, Marketing, Public Relations, Grant Writing and Design with the opportunity to create positions for candidates, as needed.
Short for RJL University, RJLU is intended be an extension of students’ college and university curriculum, with an emphasis on the university experience. Students who are required to receive course credit through internships can obtain such requirements through the program.
RJL also accepts students who do not need certain course credit and ensures that each intern will still find it supplemental to their college curriculum. Interns have the opportunity to attend weekly professional development opportunities, work on team-based projects, and have potential travel opportunities throughout the state, Washington, D.C., and other areas.
Students from all over are welcome to apply. Positions will be based out of RJL’s Terre Haute or downtown Indianapolis offices and last approximately 12 weeks as seen on the schedule below (dates are subject to change).
Fall 2021: Aug. 30 – Nov. 19
Spring 2022: Jan. 10 – March 31
Summer 2022: May 9 – July 29
Applications for a fall internship are due Aug. 16 and can be found at www.rjlsolutions.com/internships.
