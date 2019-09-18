The Riverton Parke Agriculture Department has been named a $25,000 grant recipient for the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
There will be a check presentation ceremony on Friday, Sept. 27, during halftime at the home football game versus Union Dugger. Representatives from the school and local Bayer representatives will attend. Local farmers who nominate the school for the grant will also be invited to attend. The game starts at 7 p.m. The check presentation should begin about 7:45 p.m.
The agriculture department plans to use the grant to make updates to the school greenhouse. These updates include replacing the heating and cooling units, putting in an irrigation system, purchasing new benches and more.
