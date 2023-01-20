Wabash Valley Riverscape will pay for a memorial recycled plastic bench for long-time member Charlie Williams, who died in November.
Karrum Nasser, executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management Board, said he was contacted Friday morning from former county commissioner Brendan Kearns that Riverscape would pay for the bend.
Nasser said there was confusion on the issue on both sides, saying no initial mention was made of who might or might not pay for the bench.
“It was a mistake on both of our parts and (Kearns) has made it clear that (Riverscape) would pay for the bench and (the Solid Waste District) would assist in getting it from the company that makes them,” Nasser said in an email to the solid waste management board on Friday.
The bench brought up a discussion from the board at its meeting Thursday on the need for a policy on how to address requests for memorial benches and who should pay for the benches.
