Riverscape will be assembling a companion exhibit to the Smithsonian-curated traveling exhibit Water/Ways and is seeking public input for the theme and design.
A public input meeting is planned from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. To register visit: https://bit.ly/3bW37nv.
A recording of the presentation will be made public on Riverscape’s social media channels. Over the next few months Riverscape will continue seeking individuals and organizations interested in being part of the exhibit. Those interested should contact riverSCAPE@ecrodgers.com.
The Water/Ways exhibit is part of the Museum on Main Street program, a division of the Smithsonian that brings high-quality exhibits and resources to rural communities. The exhibition, which dives into water — an essential component of life on our planet, environmentally, culturally, and historically — will be on display from Nov. 20 to Dec. 30 in West Terre Haute at West Vigo Elementary Conference Center.
In addition to the exhibition, each community has been given $2,000 in project funds to host community programs around the themes of the exhibition and create an exhibit that explores their community’s relationship to water.
