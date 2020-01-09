RiverScape luncheon Jan. 30 to feature Mitch Daniels

Wabash River Development and Beautification Inc., commonly known as RiverScape, will celebrate 10 years of work on the the Healthy Rivers Initiative with a luncheon Jan. 30
The luncheon will include recognition of former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, now president of Purdue University, who was instrumental in establishing the Healthy Rivers Initiative. Daniels will be presented an award from RiverScape and will give remarks.
The luncheon will be at The Landing at Fort Harrison, 3350 N Fourth St., Terre Haute. Guests are asked to arrive about 11 a.m. The program will start at 11:30 a.m. and conclude about 1 p.m.
Tickets will be available to the public after Friday, Jan. 10, for $30 each, with tables of eight available for $240.Ticket and sponsorship information can be found at wabashriverscape.org/winter-luncheon.
The Healthy Rivers Initiative is is the largest land conservation initiative to be undertaken in Indiana. It was announced in June 2010. It includes a partnership of resource agencies and organizations that work with willing landowners to permanently protect more than 43,000 acres along the Wabash River and Sugar Creek in west central Indiana.
“Clean water is essential for life on this planet,” RiverScape president Michael Shaw said in a news release announcing the luncheon. “We all live downstream, (and) together we can improve the quality of everyone’s water.”
Joining Daniels will be Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Cameron Clark, who also will provide remarks. Other guests will include representatives of The Nature Conservancy and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, both of which have been instrumental in the Healthy Rivers Initiative.
Also present will be two former DNR directors, Rob Carter and Patrick Ralston, both members of the RiverScape board. The event will conclude with a peek into Riverscape’s next chapter.
