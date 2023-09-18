RiverScape celebrated its 3rd Annual Moonlight on the Wabash event on Sept. 13. More than 300 attendees joined the organization in celebrating the community’s natural asset, the Wabash River. The event raised more than $60,000 in support of the organization’s mission.
This year, the organization posthumously recognized Charlie Williams with its 2023 Reliance Award. Named after the Wabash River board that cruised the Wabash River in the 1920s, this award is given each year at the event to an individual who has demonstrated servant leadership to the community, advocated for the Wabash River and has made significant contributions to the riverfront development. The Reliance Award is reserved for honoring the past yet celebrating today’s actions, beliefs, and accomplishments of an individual who envisions a day when the Wabash River is as heavily utilized as it was in the 1920s.
“Charlie was a visionary who passionately advocated for our riverfront and everything Vigo County can and is becoming,” said Bryan Horsman, president of RiverScape. “As RiverScape enters its next chapter, it is essential we note Charlie’s leadership, which has gotten us to where we are today.”
Williams was a founding member of RiverScape, where he remained an active board member until he passed in November 2022. During his time on the board, Williams participated in several initiatives that have had a lasting impact on the community, including the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area, which now has trails for nature lovers, hikers, bicyclists, and runners; the establishment of Bicentennial Park which became a trailhead and passive park for Vigo County; and the creation of the Pedestrian Connector that safely connects folks traveling to and from West Terre Haute.
William’s brother, Scott Williams, accepted the award on the family’s behalf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.