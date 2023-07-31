River City Art Association member Christel Gutelius is the artist of the month for Vigo County Public Library’s Virtual Art Exhibit.
Most recently, Gutelius was awarded first place in the Wabash Valley Art Guild’s Spring Show held at the Vigo County Historical Museum in May of this year. She also was awarded most popular painting in Rockville’s Covered Bridge Art Gallery’s Abstract April show.
Gutelius has gallery representation at Athens Arts Gallery in Crawfordsville, Indiana, which hosted her solo show, “Lessons from Nature” this past July. Natural settings are her preferred subject matter, which she interprets using oil paints as her preferred medium.
“I am most inspired by God’s manifestations in nature and all the diversity of that subject matter," she said. "I love being immersed in it, as well as taking it all back to the studio to play and learn and see what I can do with those impressions. I hope other people enjoy my art adventures and can get a sense of the feeling of each piece.”
