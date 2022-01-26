Rio Grande elementary students will move to eLearning Thursday and Friday due to a staff shortage related to COVID-19, according to the Vigo County School Corp.
Overall, the district's weekly COVID-19 dashboard shows that student, staff and teacher COVID cases and quarantines have declined.
Active student cases have declined from 437 last week to 342 this week; quarantines declined from 1,178 last week to 710 this week.
For teaching staff, COVID cases have declined from 21 last week to 10 this week, while quarantines have decreased from 27 last week to 16 this week.
For other staff, COVID cases have gone down from 38 last week to 28 this week, while quarantines were 54 last week and 31 this week.
The dashboard indicates that this past week, there have been 1,536 reported COVID cases in Vigo County, compared to 1,595 the week prior.
Vigo County's current COVID hospitalizations numbered 75 Wednesday, compared to 72 last Wednesday.
Not all positive student or staff cases come into contact with schools during the person’s infectious period. The district receives cases and quarantine information from the local health department.
The district says that most reported cases of COVID-19 in the school community are the result of household contact.
Vigo and surrounding counties continue to be on a red advisory level, according to state rankings. Red is the peak advisory level for COVID-19 transmission.
