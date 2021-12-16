Ring Them Bells: Friday Red Kettle gifts to be matched by Baesler's

It’s a ubiquitous sight this time of year — people cheerfully ringing bells next to Salvation Army Red Kettles in stores throughout the area — and yet Captain Jeremy Fingar of the Terre Haute Salvation Army says that many places are currently understaffed and in need of volunteers.
Bob Baesler of Baesler’s Market is doing what he can in this time of need. Donations at his store and the Hobby Lobby on U.S. 41 will be doubled by his matching all contributions.
Fingar said, “Our Kettle goal this year is $125,000. This (the Kettle campaign) is our largest fundraiser of the year and it represents 87% of our annual budget. The majority of this money is for direct service including rent and utility assistance, food and sheltering and of course Christmas assistance.”
Volunteer ringers can select from any of the 14 locations the Salvation Army has set up around town and Fingar said that most choose Baesler’s. Volunteers are balanced out by paid ringers to fill in gaps at other locations.
The Salvation Army is currently $15,000 behind in its expected collections and Fingar is grateful that Baesler’s contributions will help it catch up.
“The Salvation Army is a tremendous organization that supports a number of the problems with food insecurity,” Baesler said Thursday. “We were glad that we were in a position to be able to do that for one day. It’s such a great cause, and we’ve been blessed ourselves with tremendous employees and tremendous business, so it’s a small way we can support them.”
Baesler will match Friday donations up to $2,500. “If somebody puts in $10,000, it gets me off the hook,” he joked.
His market is popular with volunteers, Baesler theorized, because “They’re inside — they don’t have to be outside. Some places require them to be outside. I think they enjoy our customers because our customers are so generous and polite. When it’s cold, we buy them hot chocolate, but the weather’s been so warm I should buy them lemonade and iced tea.”
Laura Vanatti, who works in the registrar’s office at Indiana State University and has rang bells for the past four years, confirmed Baesler’s hypothesis.
“Baesler’s is a great place to do it,” she said while her bell rang out. “You’re inside; it’s a little bit warmer. Also, the people who shop here and the people who work here are so nice — they like to give back.” Vanatti said Baesler had offered her some hot chocolate, but she had brought her own thermos of coffee.
“We are just blessed to have his support,” Fingar said of Baesler.
The Salvation Army has joined forces with Catholic Charities this year, meaning they’ll be able to provide 700 Christmas food baskets instead of the 500 baskets offered in the past.
Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season should visit RegisterToRing.com and choose a preferred location, date, and time.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.