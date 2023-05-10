A team of three Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology seniors Tuesday outlined a design for the Riley Spur to Vigo County Commissioners.
Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said the Riley Spur trail will be constructed in two phases spanning a 3.4-mile section of the former Indiana Railroad, spanning from Eldridge Drive to Louisville Road.
It will extend just south from Idle Creek Golf Course going east, where the trail will pass near the Riley Recreational League field and then within three blocks of Riley Elementary School.
The first phase will be from Louisville Road to Llama Street, about 1.6 miles.
“We plan to start construction on Phase 1 in the fall,” Clinkenbeard said. “We will try to get started on clean up and some grading this summer.”
Commissioners are seeking a $400,000 grant from the state Department of Natural Resource’s Indiana Trails Program, said Commissioner President Mike Morris. The county could learn in June if it is awarded the grant.
The grant could pay about half of the cost for the trail project, with commissioners budgeting further funding in its 2024 budget, said Commissioner Chris Switzer.
The project cost is estimated to cost $748,500, said Sean Childers, who along with Rose-Hulman seniors Logan McLaughlin and Jake Phillips presented a trail design plan to commissioners.
Of that cost, $22,500 is for bridge deck and bridge safety work; $2,000 for hydrologic and erosion control; and $724,00 for trail safety and asphalt paving of the trail.
Childers said the annual maintenance cost would be $1,000 to $2,000 annually. Maintenance includes sweeping, mowing, trash pickup, drainage, vegetation management, as well as restriping the trail every five years and resurfacing every 20 years.
The senior engineering students presented a trail design that includes reflective trail signs, trail-facing stop signs and automatic rapid flashing beacons at street intersections in the town of Riley, as well as construction of the trial over existing railroad bridges.
The intersection of the trail with Indiana 159 “is a complicated intersection as it is not a four-way intersection,” McLaughlin said.
“This is a high volume intersection,” as baseball fields are located to the southwest, where the automatic rapid flashing beacons are recommended to be installed, he said.
Trail-facing stop signs, for people on the trail at intersections, are also recommended at “South Lafayette Street, South Vine Street, East First Street, South Washington Street and South Canal Street or Louisville Road,” McLaughlin said.
Additionally, the use of arborvitae trees are recommended as privacy screening for homes near the trail, McLaughlin said, saying the trees are better than a chain link fence which does provide as much privacy screening “for sound and visual protection.”
Sean Trevarthan, a member of the Riley Town Board, said the town does not want 6-foot tall arborvitae trees, but prefers 8- to 10-foot tall arborvitae trees.
“A 6-foot tree does not provide too much privacy,” Trevarthan said, “so I would suggest that those go taller for the town of Riley.”
Larry Robbins, county engineer/highway director, responded, saying the county “will address those individually,” in areas where the trail grade is higher, smaller trees can be used, or in low areas, taller trees.
Rose senior Phillips said a railroad bridge over Honey Creek can be modified using white oak for decking that is 10-feet wide, with wood railings on the inside of the bridge.
“We will have to re-deck it and add safety hand rails,” Phillips said. “White oak seems to fit with the setting of the wooded area of the trail and is a hard wood common to Indiana.
“There is an opportunity here to capture some of the historic aspect of the site, as the metal [sides] are part of the original railroad bridge…” he said. Reusing existing bridges can also minimize damage to the environment, Phillips said.
Clinkenbeard added, that “having Rose-Hulman students design this trail is a great project for them and saves us money partnering with them.”
In 2021, the Indiana Rail Road abandoned the line between milepost 6.48 and milepost 12.4 near Riley, which once serviced the Chinook Coal Mine near Riley. The federal Surface Transportation Board gave approve to allow the right-of-way to be used for a trail.
The property is now leased from the federal government, which is keeping the property in a federal land bank in the event a railroad is needed again. The county would be compensated for expenses of installing a trail if a railroad is returned.
Last year, the Vigo County Council approved $390,000 for the removal of railroad ties for the trail.
