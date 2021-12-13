Riley leaving Vigo County School Corp.

Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, will be resigning effective Jan. 3.
His wife, Sarah Summers, has accepted a job as associate dean for academic affairs at Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana, where the family will move.
"While I'm sad that our family will be leaving Vigo County, I'm excited for my wife as she takes on her new role," he said. "I'm really proud of all she's been able to accomplish in her time at Rose-Hulman, and I'm excited to watch her career grow as she moves into higher education administration."
His immediate plans are to support his family during the move.
He has served as director of communications since July 1, 2019.
Riley said that in his tenure with the Vigo County School Corp, "I've learned so much from teachers, principals, and administrators about what it means to serve children and a community. I'm thankful for my experience here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.