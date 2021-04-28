Riley Green to perform at The Mill June 17

Another artist has been been announced to perform at The Mill, an outdoor concert venue at 2401 Prairieton Road.
Riley Green, gold-certified (selling at least 500,000 units) and the Academy of Country Music's 2020 Artist of the Year, is slated to perform June 17. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices are $25 or $35 for VIP experience.
Green, a native of Jacksonville, Ala., mixes outlaw and traditional country with hits including “There Was This Girl,” “In Love By Now,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” “Different ‘Round Here,” and his most recent hit “If It Wasn’t For Trucks.”
Green released his latest, "If It Wasn’t For Trucks," on Sept. 11, 2020, and was nominated for best new country artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. He was also voted as one of Country Radio Seminar in Nashville's New Faces and was named MusicRow’s Breakout Artist of the Year at their Country Breakout Awards. Green has toured alongside Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi, and Jason Aldean.
For more information about Riley Green and other live shows at The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.