The Riley Conservation Club will host the Area 5 Steel Challenge Championship June 9 through 11.
The club is in Area 5, one of eight United States Practical Shooting Association divisions in the country, and it has hosted the Area 5 Championship annually since the match's inception in 2017.
Area 5 Steel Challenge is the second-largest Steel Challenge match in the country behind the World Speed Shooting Championship. Some of the fastest shooters in the country are slated to participate.
Spectators are welcome to come and watch. Eye and ear protection is mandatory.
So far, 360 guns are entered. That translates into more than 100 unique individuals, as the rules allow a given shooter to compete in multiple divisions.
The match includes handguns and rifles.
The Riley Conservation Club, at 6301 E. Gross Road, was formed in 1959 and had about 400 members last year. Members include both competitive and recreational shooters. For more information on the club, visit https://rileycc.com/
