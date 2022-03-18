Riley Conservation Club to host championship in June

The Riley Conservation Club will host the Area 5 Steel Challenge Championship June 10-12.
The club is in Area 5, one of eight United States Practical Shooting Association divisions in the country, and it has hosted the Area 5 Championship annually since 2017.
The Area 5 competition has been the second-biggest Steel Challenge match in the country behind only the national championship.
So far, 310 guns are entered. That translates into about 120 unique individuals, as the rules allow a given shooter to compete in multiple divisions.
"There are 13 different divisions in which a competitor can shoot," said Steve Wright, president of the club.
Each division is based on the type of firearm, and there are subdivisions based on options. For example, there is rimfire rifle with an optic, rimfire rifle with iron sight, rimfire pistol with optic and rimfire pistol with iron sight.
The match includes handguns and rifles.
Last year, the event drew 394 guns with just under 200 people competing, attracting shooters from each of the eight USPSA divisions. So far this year, competitors outside of Indiana include people from California, Ohio and Kentucky, Wright said.
"One person could shoot up to eight guns, so that is one reason you get way more guns than people," Wright said.
The Riley Conservation Club, at 6301 E. Gross Road, was formed in 1959 and had just under 400 members last year. Members include both competitive and recreational shooters. For more on the club, visit https://rileycc.com/
