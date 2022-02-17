Indiana State University will need to make $8.4 million in cuts to its general fund budget over the next two budget years to make up for enrollment declines and a corresponding loss of student tuition revenue, according to information presented to trustees Thursday.
Diann McKee, senior vice president for finance and administration, presented preliminary budget assumptions for the 2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
“This is very conservative; it is very early. But from the budget side we can’t wait until May to determine what our budget is going to be,” she said.
Trustees will be asked to approve the 2022-23 budget in May.
The preliminary figures are based on a budgeted fall 2022 enrollment of 9,448 students, compared to a budgeted fall 2021 enrollment of 10,325 students budgeted.
ISU’s actual fall 2021 enrollment was 9,459. “We have to rightsize our budget as we go into the 2022-23 year,” McKee said.
While officials are projecting an increase in freshman this fall, the university has smaller returning class sizes, she said. ISU is projecting 1,800 freshmen this fall, up from 1,433 in fall 2021, as well as 700 new transfer students and 650 new graduate students.
“Those smaller classes have an impact, and it will have an impact for the next couple of years,” she told trustees.
As to where those cuts will occur, she said that is being reviewed by units on campus. “We’re in that process of working with each of the vice presidents and areas to see where those reductions might come from,” McKee said in an interview.
The reductions will occur over two years, with use of one-time funding to balance the fiscal year 2023 budget.
As far as the impact on employees and whether it could mean layoffs, she said it’s “way to early to speculate about anything like that. Our practice has been when we have budget reductions that we do everything we can to do it through attrition, whether vacant (positions), or retirements or resignations.”
At this point, “We don’t know where these reductions may come from,” McKee said. “Our intent is to be as strategic as possible and not harm any of the core functions of the university ... and to be good stewards of taxpayer money” and that provided by students and their families.
Trustees will be acting on modifications to ISU’s early retirement program Friday, which could assist the university financially and also benefit employees ready to retire.
About 95% of operating budget revenues comes from state appropriations and student tuition, which are pretty much evenly divided, McKee said. Any change in either one has an impact on the operating budget.
ISU is still hoping to provide a 1.5% salary adjustment pool for faculty and staff, depending on fall enrollment. Health insurance increases are projected at 5%, and ISU will increase student financial assistance commensurate with its previously approved 1.45% tuition increase.
During an earlier presentation on enrollment, Jason Trainer, vice provost of enrollment management, said the university is projecting 1,800 freshmen in fall 2022, a 25.6% increase over fall 2021. Freshman applications are up 42% from last year.
Retention of students has also improved due in part to programs ISU has created with a Lilly Endowment grant. Students in the program receive mentoring from professionals, working in cooperation with faculty advisors, to keep students enrolled and on track toward graduation and career goals.
Officials hope that programs such as the new Indiana State Advantage will help increase enrollment; it includes an experiential learning guarantee, a tuition-free guarantee and a four-year guarantee.
Other enrollment initiatives included launching an online MBA program and an emphasis on attracting transfer students for degree completion.
Trainer said actions to attract prospective students and retain existing students are working, but rebuilding enrollment is a work in progress.
Sue Loughlin
