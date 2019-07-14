Riding to remember

For years, Greg Pitts of Sullivan had seen the Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride make its way along U.S. 41 every summer.
“But I never really understood what they were doing,” Pitts said as the 18th annual ride stopped Sunday evening in Terre Haute. “Now I do.”
Pitts’ brother, Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts, was killed in the line of duty barely 14 months ago when a murder suspect opened fire as officers approached the man’s apartment building in southern Vigo County.
The 16-year THPD veteran, who also served six years with the Sullivan Police Department, was among 13 fallen officers from west-central Indiana and beyond who were remembered Sunday as cyclists sat down for dinner with survivors at the Terre Haute Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Others recognized included Terre Haute officer Brent Long, who was slain in 2011, and Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett, who was shot to death in the line of duty just two months prior to Pitts.
Pickett’s parents traveled to Terre Haute Sunday.
Greg Pitts said, “It’s good to see other survivors’ families. The Pickett family came down today to support us. It’s a bittersweet time.”
Terre Haute native and Indiana State University graduate Steve McCarley, a 19-year veteran of the Greenfield Police Department, is on his eighth bike ride for survivors.
“I actually started riding this leg after Brent Long was killed,” McCarley said. “Brent and I were on the Honey Creek Fire Department together.”
Whether from Greenfield, Terre Haute or any place in the state an officer has made the ultimate sacrifice, McCarley and others hit the road amid mid-summer heat and travel 1,000 miles around the perimeter of Indiana “so their families know that we have never forgotten about their officers,” he said.
“We’re trying to reach out to more and more survivors to let them know this organization exists and we haven’t forgotten,” McCarley added.
What would Rob Pitts think?
“Hopefully, Rob would be happy and be honored that we do this but I’m sure he wouldn’t want any of it,” said Greg Pitts. “He was too low key and he didn’t want recognized for anything, but this is the least we can do.”
With 18 riders, organizers said this year’s Cops Cycling for Survivors ride set a record for number of participants and may also raise a record amount to support foundations, scholarships and camps in memory of fallen officers and to provide financial assistance following a line of duty death.
Cyclists are scheduled to travel from Terre Haute to Princeton today, the eighth day of the 13-day ride that is scheduled to conclude Saturday in Indianapolis.
Updates on the ride are posted on the Cops Cycling for Survivors Facebook page. Information about the organization is available at www.copscyclingforsurvivors.org.
