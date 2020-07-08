Hospice of the Wabash Valley and Roselawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park have partnered to present the Ride to Reflect, which will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Roselawn, 7500 N. Clinton St., Terre Haute.
Hospice of the Wabash Valley says this will be a unique memorial service to honor loved ones — a car parade.
As cars enter Roselawn, drivers will be instructed to tune-in to a radio station that will have music and a message shared by a chaplain. As cars drive through along a marked path, loved ones will be memorialized by having names displayed along the route. There will also be a veterans display, the nurse honor guard, and a remembrance of the children lost and other ride-through areas.
The effort comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many funerals, celebrations and activities were cancelled indefinitely due to the requirement to social distance.
Those who would like to have your loved one’s names placed on a memorial sign, may contact Shelby Watson at 812-234-2515, extension 247, or at swatson@myhospicevna.org.
On Sunday, organizers ask that vehicles the north entrance and everyone stays in vehicles throughout the parade.
