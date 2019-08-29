Riddell National opens new branch on South U.S. 41

Riddell National Bank on Thursday officially opened its second bank branch in Vigo County, south of Terre Haute.
"It is a big day for Riddell National Bank," said W. Steven Kidwell, president and chief executive officer.
"It was Oct. 10, 2018 when we were here for a groundbreaking ceremony. We had to do it under a tent because it was raining non stop and was overcast ... this was all dirt and rocks. It is exciting to see it today with this wonderful new state-of-the-art banking facility, blue skies ...
"It all came full circle," Kidwell said.
The new bank at 4210 S. U.S. 41 is next door to Vigo Dodge near East Halt Drive. It will have five full-time employees, plus an additional full-time floater employee who will rotate between Riddell's new branch and its branch on Indiana 46/U.S. 40 on Terre Haute's east side. Additionally, two part-time employees will serve the new branch.
The building itself is 3,710 square feet, with a 1,590 square foot canopy for the drive through and a 325-square foot entrance canopy.
John Hamblin, senior project manager for Garmong Construction Services, said Kidwell wanted a "community effort on this, local subcontractor and workers, supplies etc. I can honestly say this bank was built with local support. And over 90 percent of the subcontractors and suppliers were within a 30-mile radius of this area. That is fantastic and almost unheard of any more.
"Also, the nice thing about that is that they are 15 minutes down the road. If there is an issue, you can call them up and they will be here. It is not like you will get a two- or three-day delay on any issues that might come up," Hamblin said.
State Rep. Bob Heaton, who serves as vice chair of the Indiana House Financial Services committee, said that "ever since I was that tall," holding his hands waist high, "I have heard of Riddell Bank, and they have a very good reputation and I wish you well on the south side of Terre Haute."
Brad Bush, senior vice president and chief lending officer for Riddell, said the new branch is the same foot print on the exterior as the branch on Indiana 46, while the interior has some new modifications.
"Historically, banks have had a standard teller line," Bush said. "We have a universal banker set up where a customer comes and can sit at a desk and talk to a (customer service representative) and open an account and do many banking transactions that have different pieces to them at the same setting," he said. "We also designed an open concept to be more welcoming."
The new branch has a lighted sign that will advertise bank specials and community events for non-profit organizations, Bush said.
