Richard House has been named associate dean for professional development at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
House will organize programs supporting faculty members in bringing innovations to their classrooms that keep Rose-Hulman on the leading edge of curriculum development in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.
He also supervises programs highlighting endowed faculty for their teaching expertise and scholarly research while providing opportunities for professors to work with students on undergraduate research activities in STEM areas.
He succeeds inaugural associate dean Ella Ingram, who will return to the faculty as a professor of biology and biomedical engineering.
House has served as head of the Department of Humanities, Social Sciences and the Arts since 2017, supporting the expansion of arts courses and other programming in the department.
An English professor at Rose-Hulman since 2001, House was a member of a faculty/staff committee that supported the college’s successful Mission Driven Campaign for Rose-Hulman and has contributed to several of the college’s academic initiatives.
In the classroom, House teaches courses in American literature, William Shakespeare, sustainability, and communications for engineers and scientists.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from Illinois Wesleyan University and added a master’s degree and doctorate from the University of California, Irvine before joining the Rose-Hulman faculty.
