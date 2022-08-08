Richard Goodall's rendition of Journey' "Don't Stop Believin'" has been seen on national television and viewed by millions on TikTok.
On Monday, the Davis Park Elementary custodian and social media sensation wowed the Vigo County School Board with his musical talent.
Goodall, who's been a VCSC custodian for more than 20 years, sang Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" and also the song that has brought him national celebrity.
The audience, clearly moved, clapped and cheered.
"All this has been very, very humbling," he told those at the board meeting, including Davis Park staff.
Goodall, who sounds amazingly like former Journey lead singer Steve Perry, even got a social media shout-out from Perry several weeks ago.
Superintendent Rob Haworth said Goodall is known not only for his musical talent, but also in the school community "for his hard work and kind heart."
The board requested an appearance by Goodall. "To help us get this school year started off on the right note is our very own Richard Goodall," Haworth said in his introduction.
After he was done singing, Goodall explained how he has lived in Vigo County since age 5 and attended Franklin Elementary, Chauncey Rose Middle School and North Vigo High School.
"I've been a VCSC person virtually all of my life," he said. "You all are my family. I've not only learned in this corporation, I've grown as an adult in this corporation."
He chose the song "Don't Stop Believin'" during a year-end talent show with the fifth graders in mind as they prepared to move on to middle school.
"I don't want the kids to ever stop believing in their dreams and hopes," he said. "You really can do anything you want in this country if you put your mind to it. I didn't want them to forget about their hopes and dreams."
In other matters, the board approved two updated agreements with Hamilton Center, one for mentoring services and another for mental health services.
The agreement for mental health services is in conjunction with the district's federal Project Aware grant.
It allows Project Aware funds to be used for school-based mental health services for students who are referred by the school, school counselor or a parent.
"We find it's very important for students to receive that counseling at the school because it takes away the barrier of transportation sometimes for students," said Tom Balitewicz, director of student services.
The district uses multiple providers for counseling through Project Aware, and Hamilton Center is one of those providers.
Project Aware is a five-year federal grant aimed at helping the district better respond to the mental health needs of school children.
"This is the last year of that grant so we'll have to look at other funding mechanisms," Balitewicz said.
At the meeting's conclusion, Haworth noted that 13,522 students will return to school Thursday. "We're ready to go," he told the board.
