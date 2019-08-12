Terre Haute's "Ribs on the River" barbecue event is set for Thursday through Saturday (Aug. 15-17) at Fairbanks Park.

The party will run from 3 to 11 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Band lineups are:

Thursday: Soupbone's Blackwater Mission, 7 p.m.

Friday: Hot Rod Lincoln at 5:30 p.m.; Big Fun Band at 8 p.m.

Saturday: Forest Gras at 2:30 p.m.; Dicky James at 5 p.m.; Duke Tumatoe at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $3. For more information, call the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department at 812-232-2727.  

