RHIT's Berry recognized by engineering society

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology professor Carlotta A. Berry has received the Society of Women Engineers’ Distinguished Engineering Educator Award for her work as a leading undergraduate robotics educator.
Berry is the Lawrence J. Giacoletto endowed chair for electrical and computer engineering at Rose-Hulman.
The Society of Women Engineers annually recognizes women educators who have made significant contributions in the fields of engineering or engineering technology.
Berry will receive the award Oct. 20-22 in Houston during WE22, a gathering of more than 14,000 women engineers and technologists for professional development, education, networking, and career opportunities.
This is the latest recognition Berry has earned this summer for her teaching efforts. Earlier she received the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ 2023 Undergraduate Teaching Award and the 2022 Distinguished Educator Award from the American Society of Engineering Education’s (ASEE) Electrical and Computer Engineering Division. She also was selected to be among the first group of college educators participating in the Open Source Hardware Association’s new Trailblazer Fellows Program.
Berry, a member of the Rose-Hulman faculty since 2006, has brought her technical expertise and interests in mobile robotics and enhanced human-robot interfaces into the classroom. She currently co-directs Rose-Hulman’s multidisciplinary robotics program, which provides students the opportunity to earn a minor in robotics.
Berry’s first fictional book, “Elevated Inferno: Monet’s Moment,” was published earlier this summer.
