RHIT's Berry named distinguished fellow

Carlotta A. Berry, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology electrical and computer engineering professor, has been named a distinguished fellow by the American Society of Engineering Education in recognition of her outstanding contributions to undergraduate engineering education.
She will be among nine higher education and industry leaders honored July 26-29 at the virtual 2021 ASEE Annual Conference, according to a Rose-Hulman news release.
Berry becomes the second Rose-Hulman professor to earn ASEE fellow status for career achievements in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.
“We’re proud to see Dr. Berry getting much-deserved recognition for being a longtime leader in STEM education,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “Carlotta’s passion for teaching and enthusiasm for helping others is contagious as an educator, mentor, academic adviser, and faculty colleague.”
A member of the Rose-Hulman’s faculty since 2006, Berry will soon begin a three-year term as Rose-Hulman’s Lawrence J. Giacoletto Endowed Chair in electrical and computer engineering.
She co-directs the institute’s multidisciplinary robotics program and has brought her expertise in mobile robotics and enhanced human-robot interfaces into the classroom, with a commitment to excellence and innovation in multidisciplinary robotics education, research and outreach.
Berry co-founded Rose-Hulman’s Building Undergraduate Diversity (RoseBUD) program, which encourages students from marginalized and minoritized groups to pursue STEM careers.
She also helped student scholars organize the annual SPARK! campus event that brings together high school students to work on hands-on projects; has been an organizer and judge for FIRST Robotics competitions; been featured in several webinars and online presentations about women in robotics and engineering; and has written opinion pieces highlighting national issues of Black professors in STEM.
During a sabbatical leave for the 2020-21 academic year, Berry helped form a network of about 400 Black engineering and computer science faculty share their experiences with discrimination, marginalization and alienation within higher education, through the hashtag #BlackEngineeringFacultySpeak and a related video series she co-produced.
ASEE is the professional society for U.S. engineering educators and administrators.
