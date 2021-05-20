RHIT to award Steel Dynamics president with honorary doctorate

Steel Dynamics President and Chief Executive Mark Millett will be awarded an honorary doctor of engineering degree from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology during the college’s in-person, outdoor commencement May 29.
Millett co-founded Steel Dynamics in 1993 and has been instrumental inbuilding the company from its inception to its current status as one of the largest and fastest growing steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, according to a Rose-Hulman news release.
The company’s operations include the Heartland flat roll division in Terre Haute and its leadership team features several Rose-Hulman alumni.
“Under Mark Millett’s leadership, Steel Dynamics is not only leading the industry in innovative technologies and product solutions but creating the leaders of today and tomorrow for the steel industry, including a number of Rose-Hulman alumni,” said Robert Coons, Rose-Hulman prseident.
Steel Dynamics is based in Fort Wayne.
Prior to being named CEO, Millett held various leadership positions within Steel Dynamics, including president and chief operating officer, executive vice president of metals recycling and ferrous resources, and executive vice president of flat roll steel operations.
He previously served in various leadership roles at Nucor Corporation, including leading the design, construction and operation of the melting and casting area at the world’s first electric arc furnace thin-slab flat roll steel mill in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.