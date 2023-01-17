First-year Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology civil engineering students are looking to apply their skills on design projects this spring and are seeking ideas from Wabash Valley citizens and community groups.
Typical projects include parking lot designs, solutions for drainage and traffic problems, site development layouts, floor plans for small buildings and designs for athletic fields, playgrounds and park projects.
Each project is completed by student teams in nine weeks. The spring quarter begins March 6.
Civil engineering professors Kyle Kershaw and Matthew Lovell are expecting to have students working on 10 different projects this spring.
People with project ideas should contact Lovell at 812-877-8318 or send a message to lovellmd@rose-hulman.edu with a project description by Feb. 15.
