RHIT students, alums donate masks to Union Health

Lasting connections made around the world resulted in a much-needed donation delivered Friday to Union Health to assist those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 1,000 surgical masks were donated by parents of current and past Chinese students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Jared Goulding, associate director for graduate and international admissions, handed off the masks to Doug Smith, director of supply chain at Union Health while sharing the impact Terre Haute has had on the international community.
“These families have really appreciated what their students have experienced in our community, so they wanted to show their appreciation by giving these masks to healthcare workers and providers,” Goulding said. “The fact that their students have had such a great experience, they wanted to show how much they feel connection to this community and the Wabash Valley.”
The donor families reached out to Goulding via social media about the donation. The masks were purchased in China and shipped to Terre Haute.
“The donation was a way to thank Rose-Hulman for the care and cultivation for our kids,” said parent Zhaohui Shen in a written statement. “We are very fortunate that our children are studying and living in such friendly places. We are touched by the goodwill of the residents of RHIT and Terre Haute, and want to protect our common home and family in the wake of this global disaster.”
These families feel this connection, Goulding said, but they’ve also felt the effects of COVID-19 and they want to help ease the affects of the pandemic.
“This shows what this community has meant to people on the other side of the world. They haven’t just sent masks to Terre Haute. They’ve sent their children here,” Goulding said. “They appreciate the fact that now they can give back in relation to what they’ve received from the people here in the Wabash Valley.”
Union Health’s Smith said the masks are definitely needed and will be deployed in the hospital today.
Though 1,000 masks sounds like a huge amount, they will be used up in four or five days, Smith said, even though the hospital is in conservation mode.
“We’ll be distributing these up to the med/surg floors, with all the COVID-19 patients and the people we have who are suspected cases,” he said. “This donation shows how community comes together.”
The hospital has a good supply of masks at the moment, he said, and more shipments of personal protective equipment are expected as the pandemic response continues.
The hospital is accepting donations of masks – both professionally manufactured and homemade – from the community. Anyone wanting to make a donation can call 812-238-7000.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
