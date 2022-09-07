RHIT starts year with near-record number of students

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is starting the 2022-23 academic year with more than 2,150 students – a near record for the nationally ranked undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) college.
Classes started for the fall quarter on Sept. 1.
The Class of 2026 has 602 students. Highlights of this incoming class include:
• They come from 40 states and 18 countries outside the United States, a record.
• Their standardized math and science test scores ranked within the top 5% nationally. Median high school GPA remained at 4.06.
• 21% of this class are women, representing the sixth-highest number in Institute history.
• 26% are racially diverse.
• 18% are either first-generation attendees and/or Pell Grant recipients.
"We welcome to campus this year a strong, diverse incoming class of students with a variety of interests, and we look forward to seeing all they accomplish in the coming years as students and ultimately as alumni," Robert A. Coons, Rose-Hulman president, said in a news release.
Coons highlighted gains in enrolling first-year students from a record 40 states and 18 countries including China, India, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and Italy.
A record 13 states have sent at least 10 first-year students, with 35 coming from California, 21 from Texas, 18 from Virginia, and 13 each from Florida and Pennsylvania. A total of 48% of the incoming class came from outside Indiana or a bordering state.
“Thanks to our strengthening enrollment management and marketing efforts, Rose-Hulman is becoming recognized throughout the world as a leader in undergraduate STEM education, with a high value and return on investment," Coons said.
Applications are now being accepted for fall 2023 admission at www.rose-hulman.edu/apply. The early deadline for admission is Nov. 1, 2022. Learn more about Rose-Hulman’s summer programs at www.rose-hulman.edu/summer. Camp information for summer 2023 will be online early this winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.