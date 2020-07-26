Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded a $635,000 grant to support Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s PRISM internet portal, which provides digital and professional development resources for Indiana’s K-12 educators to help them meet e-learning challenges.
PRISM’s website, www.rose-prism.org, provides a curated library of 6,300 free online resources that meet the needs of schools facing the new realities of digital learning in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The library is fully searchable and indexed to Indiana Academic Standards.
PRISM also provides free accounts on Moodle, a secure, full-featured learning management system.
The portal currently has 14,620 teacher members and 126,081 student accounts.
“The PRISM resource is certainly a valuable tool that teachers in our district use to bring about the most effective classroom practice and engaged student learning,” Vigo County School Corp. Deputy Superintendent Karen Goeller said in a news release.
Program director Patricia Carlson said students who engage with course content through digital teaching resources are more likely to exhibit skills necessary for success in post-secondary education and in the modern workplace. With suspended face-to-face instruction this spring during the pandemic, PRISM became an important resource for Indiana K-12 teachers during the transition to at-home learning.
PRISM is encouraging teachers to visit the website throughout this summer to examine options for online, hybrid or flipped classroom teaching. Also, the PRISM network has expert users willing to serve as mentors for teachers new to digital teaching as well as a number of professional development modules available as e-learning experiences.
Accounts can be established through the PRISM website. For more information or assistance contact jackson2@rose-hulman.edu, smithrn@rose-hulman.edu or carlsonp@rose-hulman.edu
