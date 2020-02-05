Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked No. 20 in the nation and tops among Indiana colleges and universities in The Princeton Review’s “Best Value Colleges for 2020.”
A total of 200 colleges and universities were chosen – from an initial list of 656 institutions – for offering the best return on investment (ROI), considering more than 40 data points covering academics, cost, financial aid, career services, graduation rates, student debt, and alumni support.
The Princeton Review issued Rose-Hulman an ROI of 95 out of a possible 99 score. Other colleges in the top 20 list included Princeton University, No. 1; Stanford University, No. 4; Harvard College, No. 8; Vanderbilt University, No. 13; Rice University, No. 14; and Duke University, No. 19.
Other Indiana colleges on the list were Wabash College, No. 26; Purdue University, No. 49, and University of Notre Dame, No. 71.
The admissions services company also studied data from its annual surveys of students attending the colleges, as well as PayScale.com surveys of alumni about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction.
Rose-Hulman also ranked in the top 20 in the following categories:
No. 3 — Best Schools for Internships.
No. 7 — Best Career Placement.
No. 18 — Best Value Colleges for Students With No Demonstrated Need.
All of the information in the “Best Value Colleges for 2020” is accessible for free, with site registration, at http://bit.ly/382Z4CV.
