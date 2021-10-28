RHIT professor emeritus recognized

A professor emeritus and former head of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering has been recognized with a fellowship.
Cary Laxer is being recognized as an ABET Fellow for sustained contributions to training, incorporating the computer science model curriculum into ABET criteria, and leadership in transitioning to virtual accreditation visits. The honor is being presented during the 2021 ABET Awards Celebration, a virtual event on Saturday.
This marks the second consecutive year that a Rose-Hulman faculty member has earned ABET Fellow honors. Patsy Brackin, director of the engineering design program, was featured in 2020, according to a news release from the institute.
ABET is a nonprofit organization that accredits college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.
Laxer was a full-time faculty member for the institute from 1981 until 2017 and remained as a part-time instructor until 2019. He led the development of the computer science and software engineering area from 2002 to 2015. During this time the program grew in student enrollment, faculty stature and national reputation.
His teaching specialties included international project collaboration, computer graphics, computer game development, data structures, and computing fundamentals. Professional development efforts have focused on pedagogical concepts associated with students working on international collaborative open-ended projects.
Laxer also serves as the chapter advisor for the Triangle fraternity’s Rose Tech chapter and formerly was advisor of the Rose Drama Club. During his faculty tenure, Laxer earned the Dean’s Outstanding Teacher Award in 1986 and was given honorary alumni status by the Rose-Hulman Alumni Association in 2002. He has served as an ABET volunteer for nearly 20 years.
Laxer earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from New York University in 1976 and a doctorate in biomedical engineering from Duke University in 1980.
