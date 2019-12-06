Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hosting Hour of Code sessions on Thursday to introduce youths in kindergarten through the eighth grades to computer science and computer programming.
This is a free event with separate hour-long sessions on campus for the following grades: kindergarten through second grade, 5:30-6:45 p.m.; grades 3-5, 6:45-8 p.m.; and grades 6-8, 8-9:15 p.m. A short talk by computer science professors David Fisher or David Mutchler will start each activity.
Each session will have activities that are appropriate and educational for that age group.
Space is limited for each session. Reservations are required in advance through connectingwithcode.org/hourofcode.
Each student will have access to a computer to complete hands-on projects through an online Hour of Code tutorial. Rose-Hulman student volunteers will be available to assist the children.
Parents are being encouraged to join in the fun during each session.
“We've found that the program works best if we engage both an adult and the child for potential future coding fun,” said Eric Liobis, a Rose-Hulman alumnus who is assisting.
Fisher, Mutchler and Liobis have organized Connecting with Code summer experiences at Rose-Hulman for groups of elementary school and middle school students.
