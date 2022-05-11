RHIT math professor Riehl named Fulbright scholar

A Fulbright Faculty Scholar opportunity will allow Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology mathematics professor Manda Riehl to design innovative and modern courses and provide authentic research experiences for undergraduate students within the U.S. government’s flagship international exchange program.
Rose-Hulman has been recognized as a top producer of Fulbright scholars by the Chronicle of Higher Education. It has had six faculty participating in the program during the past seven years, the institute said in a news release.
Riehl will spend a portion of this summer collaborating with mathematics professors at Costa Rica’s Universidad Nacional (UNA) with development of their math for computer science course and work with students in their calculus studies. She will then co-teach courses at the university for three months during the 2023-24 academic year.
“Education has the power to transform lives, as it has mine,” said Riehl, a member of the Rose-Hulman faculty since 2017. “I repay this gift to future students through inventive teaching, providing authentic research experiences for undergraduates, and designing innovative and modern courses.”
A U.S. Department of Commerce report in 2016 noted that Costa Rica would benefit strongly from having more undergraduate students having access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. Riehl will be UNA’s first Fulbright Scholar who specializes in teaching within any STEM field.
At Rose-Hulman, Riehl has had an instrumental role in helping expand the Institute’s biomathematics program. She created and taught an introductory course based on the transformation of biomathematics through using discrete mathematical models.
Also, Riehl is hoping to provide more authentic learning experiences for students through undergraduate research activities at Costa Rica’s UNA and Rose-Hulman. Research opportunities motivated her to take a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology into earning master’s and doctorate degrees in mathematics from the University of California San Diego.
Thirteen current Rose-Hulman faculty and staff have participated in the Fulbright program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.