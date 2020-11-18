RHIT launches 4-year combined bachelor's, master's

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is launching a new combined bachelor’s and master’s degree pairing program in which students can put their eligible credits earned before attending the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) college to work and obtain two degrees in years.
The pilot program is called Rose Squared, or R2, and allows eligible students to earn a bachelor of science in their chosen major and a master of engineering management in the same four-year period.
Future expansion of the program to other academic departments will enable additional combined bachelor’s and master’s degree offerings, the institute said in a news release.
The program is especially appropriate for high school graduates entering Rose-Hulman with several qualifying advanced placement, international baccalaureate or other earned college credits, acccording to RHIT.
“We are not just recruiting the world’s most talented STEM students, we are also recruiting tomorrow’s business, industry and government leaders,” said Robert A. Coons, president of Rose-Hulman.
In the engineering management pilot track, students are afforded the flexibility to take graduate-level engineering management courses during the final two years of their four-year Rose-Hulman education. It is designed for students who wish to advance into leadership positions early in their careers, says Craig Downing, director of the new program and head of Rose-Hulman’s engineering management department.
A Rose-Hulman master’s degree in engineering management offers the business training of a master of business administration with an added STEM focus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.