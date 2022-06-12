RHIT hosts summer coding camps

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hosting campus and online Connecting with Code computer programming camps July 18-22 for youths wanting to have fun while learning about computing, robotics and creating their own games.

A course will introduce Scratch game design to children in kindergarten through the third grade from 9 a.m. to noon each day. An advanced introduction to game design course using Python programming will be from 1-4 p.m. for children in grades 4-8.

Campus sessions will have youths working with Rose-Hulman professors and students from the top-ranked undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics college. The cost is $150 per camp participant. Need-based scholarships are available.

Free on-line session participants will receive emails with daily instructional videos created by professors. Youths also will have the opportunity to receive help through Zoom meetings with Rose-Hulman student mentors.

For more, visit https://connectingwithcode.org.

Rose-Hulman’s camps are part of the national Connecting with Code program that strives to get young people excited about code and connecting them with online programming resources.

