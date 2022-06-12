RHIT hosts summer coding camps

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hosting campus and online Connecting with Code computer programming camps July 18-22 for youths wanting to have fun while learning about computing, robotics and creating their own games.
A course will introduce Scratch game design to children in kindergarten through the third grade from 9 a.m. to noon each day. An advanced introduction to game design course using Python programming will be from 1-4 p.m. for children in grades 4-8.
Campus sessions will have youths working with Rose-Hulman professors and students from the top-ranked undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics college. The cost is $150 per camp participant. Need-based scholarships are available.
Free on-line session participants will receive emails with daily instructional videos created by professors. Youths also will have the opportunity to receive help through Zoom meetings with Rose-Hulman student mentors.
For more, visit https://connectingwithcode.org.
Rose-Hulman’s camps are part of the national Connecting with Code program that strives to get young people excited about code and connecting them with online programming resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.